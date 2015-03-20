US announces new sanctions against Russians
By DEB RIECHMANN | Associated Press | Published: January 9, 2017
WASHINGTON — The U.S. is economically blacklisting five more Russians, including a senior law enforcement official in President Vladimir Putin's government.
Under the sanctions, their assets are blocked and people in the United States are generally prohibited from dealing with them.
The new sanctions come three days after the U.S. released an unclassified intelligence assessment connecting Putin to the hacking of Democratic accounts in an effort to interfere with the 2016 election. Officials say the sanctions are unrelated to the hacking and are instead connected to a 2012 U.S. law to punish Russian human rights violators.
The most prominent individual targeted by the U.S. is Alexander Bastrykin, the head of Russia's main investigative agency.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Pregnant Navy vet killed in Florida crash 'was loved by many'
Lots of military brass on Trump's cabinet shortlist
Scott Brown garners Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s support to lead Veterans Affairs
Startup dreams lure Vietnamese refugees back
Midshipmen at Naval Academy spread holiday cheer to needy children
Cult leaders, soap operas and Viagra: S. Korea’s presidential scandal has it all