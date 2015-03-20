US and German troops honor prisoners of war buried at Fort Bragg

A military cemetery is a monument to sacrifice.

But standing amid a sea of marble tombstones at Fort Bragg's Main Post Cemetery on Wednesday, German army Lt. Col. Frank Hoelzner saw something more — a ray of hope.

The cemetery was more than a symbol of loss, he said. It was evidence of brotherhood.

The same could be said of the eight graves of foreign soldiers buried there.

The soldiers - six Germans, one Austrian and one Yugoslavian - were prisoners of war during World War II.

The graves of the men, who died in POW camps across North Carolina, were marked with tombstones identical to those of American troops and family members elsewhere in the cemetery.

While the foreign troops were buried apart from their American counterparts, decades of growth has surrounded them. While still offset, the graves are now an unmistakable part of the field of white stones.

Twice enemies on opposite sides of world war, Hoelzner said American and German forces are now close allies.

He said Wednesday's ceremony, while honoring the foreign troops buried on Fort Bragg, also was meant to showcase the modern alliance between the nations.

The German liaison officer to U.S. Army Special Operations Command, Hoelzner is the senior German army officer at Fort Bragg.

German troops train at Fort Bragg throughout the year.

Special operations forces attend the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School or work closely with their U.S. Special Forces counterparts.

Conventional forces work closely with other units on Fort Bragg, including participation in the annual Operation Toy Drop exercise slated for early December and the annual Federal Eagle airborne exercise held alongside the 82nd Airborne Division.

Those exercises show the bonds between the two armies, Hoelzner said.

But more important is what the two nations have accomplished in real world scenarios.

Hoelzner said German and American troops may have once been enemies, but today they fight side by side, along with mutual allies from other nations.

Some of those other nations had their own Fort Bragg liaisons present for the ceremony, with Dutch, French and Italian uniforms present alongside Fort Bragg leaders.

Hoelzner said the bonds have been particularly strong since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

German special operators were working with their American counterparts in Afghanistan within six months of those attacks.

"We took action together," he said.

And the partnership has only grown stronger since.

At Fort Bragg, the annual ceremony honoring the foreign soldiers has long served as a symbol of that partnership.

The ceremony, which highlights Fort Bragg's little-known history as a POW camp during World War II, was begun decades ago by a group of German spouses.

The Fort Bragg POW camp occupied 42 acres on the southern part of the installation, according to reports. It held 2,370 prisoners at its peak, with the men often put to work, either on Fort Bragg or in the surrounding community.

According to reports, the prisoners cleared 5,000 acres on Fort Bragg for range land. They built training areas, served in kitchens and "were otherwise usefully employed."

In more recent years, the annual ceremony has been spearheaded by the German liaison to the 18th Airborne Corps.

Now, Hoelzner has assumed that responsibility, with the support of USASOC.

"It's a honor keeping this tradition alive," he said.

The ceremony is meant to coincide with Volkstrauertag, or the German Memorial Day, which honors troops and civilians who die in armed conflict or as victims of violent oppression.

With a single red rose resting atop each of the eight tombstones, Hoelzner and German army Sgt. Maj. Ronny Hahnlein placed a wreath adorned with a German flag and the words "Never Forgotten" at the graves.

During the wreath laying, officials played the German equivalent of taps - "Ich Hatt' einen Kameraden" or "I Had a Comrade."

Hoelzner said the song is an important one in Germany, based on words by a German poet, and is sung at the funerals of veterans.