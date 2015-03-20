US, allies seek ways to up pressure on Islamic State group
By MATTHEW LEE | Associated Press | Published: March 22, 2017
WASHINGTON — Top officials from the 68-nation coalition fighting the Islamic State group are looking to increase pressure on the group as U.S.-backed forces move closer to retaking Mosul. They're meeting on Wednesday to plan the next objective in the campaign: the extremists' self-declared capital in Syria.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is hosting Iraq's prime minister and top diplomats from the coalition partners in Washington. They'll discuss new ideas to expand the fight against IS and prepare for the aftermath of its defeat.
But they're unlikely to develop a new overall strategy. The Trump administration is still refining its anti-Islamic State approach, which will include some increase in U.S. military involvement.
