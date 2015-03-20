'Uptick in cases': Coast Guard made six rescues across Gulf Coast over the weekend

(Tribune News Service) — The Coast Guard responded to three search-and-rescue cases along the northern Gulf Coast over the weekend near Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.

There also were three search and rescues from the Texas coast, bringing the total to six for the weekend.

"As the warmer weather approaches, boaters are becoming more active on the waterways throughout the region, and we want to remind them to be prepared for their time on the water," Paul Barnard, Coast Guard recreational boating safety specialist, said in a press release.

"The uptick in cases this weekend serves as a good reminder to all that on-water emergencies can happen at any time.

"Before heading out, ensure you are prepared by inventorying your emergency equipment, replacing or replenishing missing items, carrying reliable means of communication on your vessels and staying up-to-date on boating safety tips to help you and your friends remain safe anytime you're on the water."

Curfew Island near Gulfport

On Friday, the Coast Guard received a radio call from a commercial fishing vessel saying they were disabled near Curfew Island, about 60 miles south of Gulfport, Mississippi.

A commercial towing company tried to help the vessel but was unsuccessful, the Coast Guard said.

The vessel was eventually towed by a Coast Guard small boat to Venice Marina, and no injuries were reported.

Dauphin Island

On Sunday, the Coast Guard received a report of missing teen last seen swimming near Dauphin Island, Alabama, in gray-and-white swim trunks.

Rob Brent, 18, is a Black male standing at approximately 5 feet 4 inches and 135 pounds, the Coast Guard said.

Rescue crews were searching for him, and anyone with any information should contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-6211.

Breton Sound

A fishing boat sent an emergency distress alert Sunday in the Breton Sound.

The New Orleans Coast Guard was able to find the vessel and tow it into Venice Marina.

Also over the weekend, a 22-year-old active-duty Air Force member was pulled out to sea by a rip current near Freeport, Texas; crews out of Galveston responded to a person who fell on a fishing boat near Cameron, Louisiana; and a boat accident near Matagorda ejected five people from a boat and three were rescued, one found unresponsive and the search suspended for the fifth person.

