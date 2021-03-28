Unusual tweet by Strategic Command spurs comedic reactions on social media
By SETH ROBSON | STARS AND STRIPES Published: March 28, 2021
Did a military mascot gain control of the U.S. Strategic Command Twitter account or has someone inadvertently released the launch code for a nuclear weapon?
These were among the questions asked by commenters after the command, at 8:48 a.m. Monday, tweeted the sequence “;l;;gmlxzssaw.”
The unusual message had received more than 12,000 likes, 9,000 retweets and hundreds of comments less than an hour after it was posted.
“Apologizes for any confusion. Please disregard this post,” the command, at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., tweeted in vain after the original message.
The command did not respond Monday to a phone message from Stars and Stripes.
Strategic Command is responsible for U.S. nuclear forces that can deliver nuclear arms from land- and sea-based missiles and from aircraft.
One person on Twitter speculated that the message was some kind of “strategy” and someone else asked: “Should we all be taking cover?” Soon more people weighed in with theories on the origin and meaning of “;l;;gmlxzssaw.”
Was it the mascot?
<element>
Terminator time?
<element>
Not worthy of Van Halen
<element>
A possible solution
<element>
Robson.seth@stripes.com
Twitter: @SethRobson1
I know it's good to delegate work down to the appropriate level, but I'm not sure social media should be run by the base mascot. pic.twitter.com/fCKCfAM1I1— Mike Billips (@mbillips) March 29, 2021
This is what happens when you let the machines take over ‼️— 🇺🇸 Cruz Thomas 🌎 🐶🌄 (@realCruzThomas) March 29, 2021
They're talking in code ‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/vK6sPUzcqV
US strategic command loses the brown M&M test when it comes to social media protocols... pic.twitter.com/HjuSrUnmFz— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 29, 2021
These things happen.— Canadian Forces in 🇺🇸 (@CAFinUS) March 28, 2021
This might even happen to you one day.
It's okay, folks.
Just blame the cat pic.twitter.com/QxHs0i9vhy— Meredith Tibbetts (@mjtibbs) March 29, 2021