Unusual tweet by Strategic Command spurs comedic reactions on social media

Did a military mascot gain control of the U.S. Strategic Command Twitter account or has someone inadvertently released the launch code for a nuclear weapon?

These were among the questions asked by commenters after the command, at 8:48 a.m. Monday, tweeted the sequence “;l;;gmlxzssaw.”

The unusual message had received more than 12,000 likes, 9,000 retweets and hundreds of comments less than an hour after it was posted.

“Apologizes for any confusion. Please disregard this post,” the command, at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., tweeted in vain after the original message.

The command did not respond Monday to a phone message from Stars and Stripes.

Strategic Command is responsible for U.S. nuclear forces that can deliver nuclear arms from land- and sea-based missiles and from aircraft.

One person on Twitter speculated that the message was some kind of “strategy” and someone else asked: “Should we all be taking cover?” Soon more people weighed in with theories on the origin and meaning of “;l;;gmlxzssaw.”

Was it the mascot?

Terminator time?

Not worthy of Van Halen

A possible solution

Robson.seth@stripes.com

Twitter: @SethRobson1