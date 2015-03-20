Unmanned Air Force plane crashes in remote area in California

An RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned surveillance aircraft crashed Wednesday in an uninhabited area near Lone Pine, in the eastern Sierra Nevada mountain range, an Edwards Air Force Base public affairs officer said in a news release.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. No injuries or deaths were reported.

The Global Hawk was assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing at Beale Air Force Base, Calif., and was on a ferry flight from Edwards en route to its home station when it crashed, according to the release.

The cause of the accident has not been determined.

