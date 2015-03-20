Unmanned Air Force plane crashes in remote area in California
By STEVEN MAYER | The Bakersfield Californian (Tribune News Service) | Published: June 21, 2017
An RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned surveillance aircraft crashed Wednesday in an uninhabited area near Lone Pine, in the eastern Sierra Nevada mountain range, an Edwards Air Force Base public affairs officer said in a news release.
The crash occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. No injuries or deaths were reported.
The Global Hawk was assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing at Beale Air Force Base, Calif., and was on a ferry flight from Edwards en route to its home station when it crashed, according to the release.
The cause of the accident has not been determined.
———
©2017 The Bakersfield Californian (Bakersfield, Calif.)
Visit The Bakersfield Californian (Bakersfield, Calif.) at www.bakersfield.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Unsealed 75 years after the Battle of Midway: New details of an alarming WWII press leak
Mattis: New Afghanistan strategy will be ready by mid-July
Human rights groups say US-led coalition used white phosphorus in populated areas of Iraq, Syria
Pentagon: Pro-government forces in Syria use drone to attack US-led coalition troops
Trump lashes out at Russia probe; Pence hires a lawyer
Naval Academy grad, aide one of 12 new astronaut candidates