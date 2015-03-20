Unlicensed driver charged in vehicular fatality of Fort Gordon airman

Police have identified the man killed in a multiple-vehicle crash Monday as a Fort Gordon solider and have charged another driver, who didn’t have a license, with his death.

Alexander Wayne Earles, 23, originally from the state of Washington, was pronounced dead at the scene around 11 a.m. March 6, after Juan Jesus Castillo-Reyes ran into the back of Earles’ vehicle at a high rate of speed, Columbia County sheriff’s Maj. Steve Morris said.

According to reports, Earles was behind two other vehicles in the westbound lane on I-20 at mile marker 191 that had completely stopped for ongoing road construction. Castillo-Reyes, who was driving an F-250 with a trailer in tow, was attempting to change lanes when he failed to see the other vehicles and crashed into the back of Earles’ Nissan Altima, according to police reports.

Castillo-Reyes’ truck went airborne after striking Earles’ vehicle and the vehicle directly in front, driven by Cheri Consentino. Earles’ car was hit so hard it was crushed to half of its original size. Castillo-Reyes’ vehicle came to a stop upside down.

Earles was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Vernon Collins, who said the soldier had be cut out of his seat-belt to be removed from the car.

Castillo-Reyes, who was taken to a hospital, was found at fault and has been charged with homicide by vehicle in the second degree for Earles’ death, in addition to charges of driving while unlicensed, improper lane change and driving too fast for conditions.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash that shut down both westbound lanes for several hours and all were treated for injuries.

Morris said that Castillo-Reyes was released from the hospital Tuesday, but had not been officially booked on the charges.

