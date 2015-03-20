University of Louisville is developing a nasal spray to prevent COVID-19
By JEREMY CHISENHALL | Lexington Herald-Leader | Published: December 9, 2020
Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.
The
The one-year project includes testing the spray formula in lab studies and conducting a Phase I clinical trial, the university said.
"The idea is to deliver the antiviral agent to the location in the body where the virus is known to replicate first, the upper respiratory tract,"
Researchers plan to seek emergency use authorization from the
The nasal spray would be deployed to front-line workers and "vulnerable people for whom a vaccine might not be fully protective," the university said.
The nasal spray will use a compound known as Q-Griffithsin. It's an anti-viral protein that can also help prevent the
Pentagon executive official
"Repurposing a medical countermeasure that is already in development as a stopgap to potentially provide pre-exposure prophylaxis is a critical component of an effective layered defense," he said.
(c)2020 Lexington Herald-Leader (Lexington, Ky.)
Visit the Lexington Herald-Leader at kentucky.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC