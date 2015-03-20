University of Louisville is developing a nasal spray to prevent COVID-19

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Injected COVID-19 vaccines may not be the only preventative measure against coronavirus by the end of 2021.

The University of Louisville has received funding to develop a nasal spray to prevent COVID-19 and other viral respiratory infections. An $8.5 million agreement with the Department of Defense allowed U of L to launch a one-year project for developing the spray, the university announced Wednesday.

The one-year project includes testing the spray formula in lab studies and conducting a Phase I clinical trial, the university said.

"The idea is to deliver the antiviral agent to the location in the body where the virus is known to replicate first, the upper respiratory tract," Kenneth Palmer , director of the University of Louisville Center for Preventative Medicine , said in a statement. Palmer is leading the project, which has been titled "PREVENT-CoV," the University of Louisville said.

Researchers plan to seek emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration if the lab studies and the Phase I clinical trial are successful, the university said. If authorization was granted, the spray could be deployed as soon as the end of 2021, according to the University of Louisville.

The nasal spray would be deployed to front-line workers and "vulnerable people for whom a vaccine might not be fully protective," the university said.

The nasal spray will use a compound known as Q-Griffithsin. It's an anti-viral protein that can also help prevent the Middle East respiratory syndrome and Nepah.

Pentagon executive official Douglas Bryce said in a statement the department was "pleased" to work with the University of Louisville to develop the spray.

"Repurposing a medical countermeasure that is already in development as a stopgap to potentially provide pre-exposure prophylaxis is a critical component of an effective layered defense," he said.

