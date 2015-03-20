University of Dayton lands $96M Air Force contract

DAYTON, Ohio (Tribune News Service) — The University of Dayton's research arm has won an Air Force contract for work on propulsion and thermal management.

The University of Dayton Research Institute, or UDRI, with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $96 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for research enabling procurement for aerospace systems, an announcement from the Department of Defense said late Monday.

This contract provides for the advancement of the "state-of-the-art of propulsion, power, and thermal management technologies for transition to the warfighter," the DOD said.

Work will be performed in Dayton and is expected to be completed April 25, 2029.

This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, with 10 offers coming forward, the DOD said.

No specific funds are obligated on the basic contract; however, the first task order will be incrementally funded with fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds, with $420,000 being obligated at time of award.

The contract came from Air Force Research Laboratory, which has its headquarters at Wright-Patterson.

UDRI won $170 million in sponsored research in fiscal year 2019; the university says it is the No. 1 university nationally for sponsored research work in materials.

Also at Wright-Patterson, a Spokane, Wash., company, Garco Construction Inc., was awarded a $19.65 million firm-fixed-price contract for construction and replacement of hydrant fuel systems on the base, the DOD said.

The project has an estimated completion date of Oct. 13, 2023.

