'UNION SPY': The forgotten tale behind San Francisco's intriguing grave

SAN FRANCISCO (Tribune News Service) — If you walk the serene rows of the San Francisco National Cemetery in the Presidio, you may eventually come upon an unusual tombstone. Carved into its aging marble face are the words:

PAULINE C. FRYER

UNION SPY

How a Civil War spy came to be buried in San Francisco is a forgotten tale of adventure, intrigue and tragedy.

Pauline Cushman Fryer began life as Harriet Wood, a tomboyish daughter among seven sons in New Orleans. As a teenager, she was bit by the acting bug and set off on her own to New York City in the 1850s to pursue a career on the stage. Harriet Wood sounded a little dull to her ear, so she changed her name to Pauline Cushman, the moniker that would soon make her one of America's most famous women.

But the New York theater scene didn't work out for Pauline, a pretty but generally unremarkable actress. She met a theater musician named Charles Dickenson, though, and the pair married. Her career failing, they decided to move to Cleveland to be closer to his family. Heartbreak and war soon followed. The pair lost two babies in infancy and Charles followed them in death in 1862, dying of dysentery far from home as a Union soldier.

Now on her own, Pauline returned to the stage. She made a modest comeback, and by 1863 was starring in a play in Kentucky. Louisville in 1863 was a tense place; Union troops were in control of the city but paroled Confederate prisoners walked the streets. As the legend goes, two such prisoners approached Pauline one day. They knew she gave a dinner toast during one scene of the play, and they said they'd pay her to change the script to dedicate the toast to the Confederacy.

Clever Pauline went straight to a Union colonel and told him of their request. To her surprise, the colonel told her to do it.

That night, when the toast scene came, Pauline stood up from the table, raised her glass, and proclaimed, "Here's to Jeff Davis and the Southern Confederacy; may the South always maintain her honor and her rights."

"The sentiment fell upon the audience like a bombshell," the San Francisco Call remembered three decades later. "All the Union persons present were mortified and indignant, while Southern sympathizers were delighted."

Among the mortified people was Pauline's boss, who promptly fired her after the performance. This was all part of the colonel's plan, however.

"Romances of the lovely young actress who was persecuted and driven out of the two cities by the Union soldiers filled the South," the Examiner wrote, "and she was the Confederate heroine of the hour." Now a Southern star, Pauline was the perfect person to turn spy.

For the next few months, Pauline was one of the Union's most productive spies. Her usual ruse was pretending to be the sister of a missing Confederate soldier, using her sob story to sneak into Confederate Army camps. Once inside, she would assess their strength, supplies and plans. She drew maps from memory and wooed Southern soldiers into giving up intel.

Pauline was so good that in the summer of 1863, she was sent to Nashville to scout for the upcoming Tullahoma Campaign, a sweeping plan to push the Confederates out of Middle Tennessee.

While on a mission, she met a young Confederate officer in possession of fortification plans. She took a risk and stole them. While hurrying back toward the Union camp, her luck ran out. She was captured by Southern troops and court-martialed in Shelbyville. The verdict: guilty. The sentence: death by hanging.

Pauline knew if she could stall just a little longer, the Union troops would be coming. So she mustered all her acting skill to fake an illness so severe her captors would delay her execution. "She used to laugh when she related how she played sick when General Bragg was going to hang her," Pauline's San Francisco landlady recalled years later.

Her plan worked. One day, she awoke to the sound of the Confederate camp around her in full retreat. She was left behind in the melee and rescued in the nick of time by her Union friends.

Her story made headlines across the nation, and soon Pauline Cushman was a household name, cursed by the Confederacy and venerated by the Union. The army awarded her the title of "Major of Cavalry." It was said her exploits made it all the way to Abraham Lincoln himself, who allegedly remarked, "She has done more to earn her title than many a male who wore the shoulder straps of Major during the war."

Now outed as a spy, Pauline took to the stage once more, touring the nation as the "Spy of the Cumberland" with P.T. Barnum. Fame and glory did not last long, however. Although flowery prose at the time promised her name would never be forgotten, it quickly was. Other heroes and martyrs overtook her, and within the decade she was struggling once more. She married in San Francisco in 1872, but was widowed for a second time. She moved to Arizona Territory and married a man named Jere Fryer in 1877; their marriage dissolved, and she moved back by herself to San Francisco. In 1890, Pauline moved into a small, third-floor room in a boarding house at 1118 Market St.

Her landlady, Mrs. Elizabeth Taylor, said sometimes Pauline didn't have enough money for food. She made a little cash by selling poetry, but her arthritis was so bad most of that money went toward buying painkillers. In April 1893, after 30 years of petitioning, the U.S. government finally awarded Pauline her first husband's meager army pension. As pain and poverty wore her down, Pauline's friends saw her bright personality fading.

"Taylor," Pauline told her landlady one day, "this world is not my home."

On the morning of Dec. 2, 1893, Taylor went into Pauline's room to wake her. She found Pauline unconscious on the bed, her breathing labored. Two doctors were summoned, but nothing could be done for the ailing war hero. Major Pauline Cushman died at 2 p.m.

"A childless, gray-haired, penniless broken woman, almost without friends, died a lonely death in a Market Street lodging house yesterday," the Call wrote the next day. When the reporter asked Taylor if Pauline spoke of her war service, she replied, "It's been so long ago, and she's had so much trouble since, that I don't suppose she actually cares as much about her history as the school child who reads it."

A coroner's inquest found morphine and other painkillers on Pauline's bedside table and learned she frequently self-medicated for her debilitating arthritis. Although she was, understandably, depressed, she'd been making future plans and friends said she was not suicidal. The inquest ruled the death an accidental overdose.

Because of her destitute state, she would be buried in a potter's field in an unmarked grave, the papers reported. Luckily, this news horrified veterans groups, who rallied the funds to give her a proper funeral. The funeral home was thronged by visitors, who left so many flowers that her flag-covered casket was buried under them. A procession accompanied her to her gravesite. "A salute was fired across the grave and taps were sounded by Bugler Mitchell from the Presidio," the Call reported, "and the drama of the federal spy's life was ended."

All of Pauline's children died in infancy, so she left behind only a few fond friends. On her bedside table was a letter, forever unsent, to one of them.

"We must live until we are called. God ordains in many ways," Pauline wrote. "There may be a bright future yet. We will hope for it."

