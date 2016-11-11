Unclaimed remains of veterans buried with honors in New Mexico

The unclaimed remains of 22 veterans, including one woman, were laid to rest Thursday afternoon in the Santa Fe National Cemetery a day before the nation honored those who have served in the military.

An Honor Guard rang a bell once as the name of each of the honorably discharged veterans was called out. Dozens of people, many veterans, gathered for the ceremony. They were honored with a 21-rifle volley and the haunting notes of Taps played by a bugler.

Their cremated remains were contained in small boxes, each topped with an emblem of the American flag. They were from Taos, Bernalillo and Doña Ana Counties. Officers carefully folded an American flag they held over the remains during the ceremony.

“Our country depends on men and women like these,” said Gov. Susana Martinez, before accepting the folded flag. “We depend on them every single day.”

The New Mexico Department of Veterans' Services conducts Forgotten Heroes Funerals periodically for the unclaimed remains of veterans.

The department's goal is to ensure no veteran is alone at the end.

“I can't speak about this group, but typically unclaimed deceased veterans are homeless, indigent, estranged from family, or in the case of the older ones, simply do not have any family left,” said Ray Seva, spokesman for the New Mexico Department of Veterans' Services.

