UN mission says it can't ferry Haiti humanitarian supplies
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: April 8, 2017
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — The U.N. stabilization mission in Haiti says its helicopters and other vehicles will soon no longer be able to transport supplies by the humanitarian community or schedule special flight requests.
A Friday statement says that "air and land transport resources previously available to the community will be drastically reduced in the very near future as part of the ongoing transition process" within Haiti's U.N. operations.
There could be allowances in the case of an "exceptional life-saving situation."
The announcement comes as U.N. chief Antonio Guterres is recommending that Haiti's U.N. stabilization mission wrap up with the departure of all 2,370 military personnel by Oct. 15.
He says a smaller successor operation should be established.
The U.N. Security Council is expected to debate the future of Haiti operations next week.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Democrats criticize Trump's Air Force secretary nominee over past work
Blackwater founder held secret Seychelles meeting in apparent effort to establish Trump-Putin back channel
100 years ago this week, US entered World War I
Peterson Air Force Base airman from Oregon dies in Syria
Pentagon weapons costs curbed by Obama-era reforms, GAO finds
US launches more airstrikes targeting al-Qaida in Yemen