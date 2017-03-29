UN: Military operations escalate in Yemen as famine looms

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. special envoy for Yemen says military operations are escalating and the humanitarian and economic situations are rapidly deteriorating in the Arab world's poorest nation, which is on the brink of famine.

Envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed is urging the U.N. Security Council to pressure Yemen's government and Shiite Houthi rebels "to engage constructively" on political and security measures that he presented to them aimed at ending the war and creating a transitional government.

The war in Yemen has killed more than 10,000 civilians and displaced over 3 million people. It has ground into a stalemate in recent months and U.N. peace efforts have faltered.

Ahmed told the council Wednesday: "It is my firm belief that further military escalation and humanitarian suffering will not bring the parties closer together."