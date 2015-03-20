UN diplomat: Security Council to meet Trump at White House
By EDITH M. LEDERER | Associated Press | Published: April 5, 2017
UNITED NATIONS — A Security Council diplomat says the 15 members of the U.N.'s most powerful body will visit Washington later this month and meet President Donald Trump at the White House.
During the April 24 visit the council will also meet congressional leaders, the diplomat said Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the trip hasn't been officially announced.
Council members have also asked for a briefing by White House envoy Jason Greenblatt, who is charged with trying to restart Israeli-Palestinian peace talks that collapsed over two years ago, the diplomat said.
Two issues certain to be on the agenda during the meetings, in addition to global hotspots including Syria and North Korea, are reports that Trump wants major cuts to the U.N. budget and reforms at the United Nations.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Afghan commanders suspended over Kabul hospital attack
Japanese fleet returns from Antarctic hunt with 333 whales
Pentagon weapons costs curbed by Obama-era reforms, GAO finds
Amid US uncertainty on Afghanistan policy, Russia resurrects interest
USAFE band jazzes it up in tour of Ukraine
WikiLeaks' latest release of CIA cyber tools could blow cover on agency hacking operations