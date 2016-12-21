UFC fighter salutes servicemembers at Alabama veterans retreat

At seven-feet tall, UFC fighter Stefan Struve towered over everyone in the kitchen as veterans and wounded warriors grabbed a hot dog, squirted ketchup and piled beans on a plate.

It was a cold night in December and the hot dog dinner warmed the small country home on the first night of the deer and hog hunt at AHERO farm in Shorter, Ala.

Known as the tallest fighter in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Struve is a Dutch mixed martial artist who competes as a heavyweight and will go up against the former heavyweight champion in February.

He came to the United States from Holland more than 10 years ago and has been fighting in the UFC for about seven years.

He took a break from training to join 15 veterans in the wooded solitude of Shorter, 30 minutes outside of Montgomery for his first hunting trip.

"Just don't swing a punch in his direction though," Maj. Lee Stuckey jokingly warned the other visiting veterans. A Marine himself, Stuckey is the founder and owner of AHERO and dedicates his life to giving veterans a "better quality of life." The hunt is just one example of that.

Fifteen men, who have served or are still serving in the nation's military, decided to spend four days of their Christmas season – at AHERO farm to unwind, enjoy each other's company and forget the horrors of war.

During their first dinner together, 7-foot, 295-pound "Skyscraper" Struve joked about his height and talked with the veterans as "one of the guys." He wanted to give them a good time and show how much he appreciates the sacrifices all service members have made.

"I gain a lot from this too. I always learn a lot from it. I love doing these things," Struve said. "It's great to hang out with the guys and talk and share experiences and try to help them a little bit."

They share insights and Struve takes away a lot of good advice for his professional fighting career as well as personal gratitude for what they have sacrificed for him and others.

"I know how lucky I am to be able to do what I do and I get stressed out on certain training days before fights, but then I hear their stories and what they do is an amazing opportunity and from what they give, I am able to do what I do," said Struve who first learned about AHERO through his manager and went on a fishing trip with a group of veterans this summer.

AHERO is a veteran organization founded by Stuckey and his family to serve America's wounded veterans through fellowship and mentoring opportunities outdoors. After serving on three deployments, including Iraq, Stuckey returned home to Shorter to escape and purchased a 104-acre farm that would become AHERO.

