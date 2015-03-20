U.S. airman suspected of criminal sexual misconduct caught crossing border to Canada

A U.S. Air Force airman from Nevada, who was wanted on criminal sexual misconduct of an incapacitated victim in Michigan and military desertion, was arrested attempting to cross the border from Whatcom County into Canada last week.

The Blaine Police Department booked Ian Mitchell Wilson, 20, into Whatcom County Jail Thursday, Feb. 11, on a fugitive from justice warrant, and jail records show he is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Wilson was an airman at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, according to a story by the Air Force Times.

A warrant for Wilson's arrest was issued Feb. 9 by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office in Michigan and the U.S. Marshal's Office for criminal sexual misconduct of an incapacitated victim, the Air Force Times reported. A day later, the Air Force issued a second warrant for Wilson's arrest for military desertion.

Wilson's apartment in Nevada was searched, according to the Air Force Times, and empty packaging for camping supplies was found, and it was believed he fled for the Canadian border on Feb. 10.

Wilson was found nearly a week later in Blaine, as a tweet from U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Chief Patrol Agent, Blaine Sector Doyle E. Amidon Jr. read, "Working with our partners, keeping our communities safe. Blaine Sector arrested a subject with active warrants for Criminal Sexual Conduct and Military Desertion. #HonorFirst #USBP."

The Border Patrol encountered Wilson the afternoon of Feb. 11, Customs and Border Protection spokesperson Jason Givens told The Bellingham Herald in an email Tuesday, Feb. 16. After agents realized he had the outstanding warrants, Wilson was arrested and turned over to the Blaine Police Department.

Blaine officers responded at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 11 to the 100 block of North Harvey Road, spokesperson Tami Bhachu told The Herald in an email Thursday, Feb. 18. They took custody of Wilson and booked him into the jail.

Wilson's vehicle was blocking a cross street to North Harvey Road and had to be impounded, Bhachu reported.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office hopes to extradite Wilson to Michigan as quickly as possible for arraignment on the criminal sexual misconduct charges, a spokesperson told the Military Times.

