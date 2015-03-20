Two plead guilty in Army Reserve Center weapons theft case

WORCESTER, Mass. — Two of the three people indicted in connection with the 2015 theft of 16 weapons from the U.S. Army Reserve Center on North Lake Avenue pleaded guilty to multiple charges Tuesday in federal court.

Tyrone James and Ashley Bigsbee, a couple accused of helping sell the stolen weapons, are to be sentenced in U.S. District Court in mid-March.

"I'm tempted to ask your client about the pictures, but I'm not going there," Judge Timothy S. Hillman told James' lawyer shortly after a prosecutor noted authorities retrieved cellphone pictures the couple had allegedly taken of some of the guns inside their home.

The comment highlighted the apparent abundance of evidence in the case, which includes texts, pictures, witness statements and, in the case of James W. Morales, the alleged thief, DNA, video and global positioning evidence tying him to the Nov. 15, 2015, incident at the Lincoln W. Stoddard U.S. Army Reserve Center.

Morales is charged with theft of government property, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a machine gun, possession of stolen firearms and conspiracy to sell stolen weapons.

A former Army reservist who'd collected discharge papers at the facility days before the crime, Morales was arrested three days later. He was caught on video bringing duffel bags to and from the parking lot during the theft. At the time of the thefts, he was also wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet in connection with child rape charges he was facing.

The FBI began an investigation after reports surfaced that someone had broken into the U.S. Army Reserve facility. Six M4 rifles - each capable of three-bullet bursts with each trigger pull- were stolen, as were 10 pistols, prompting immediate concern for public safety.

Tuesday, Bigsbee — whose tattooed hand, authorities said, was captured in one of the recovered weapon photos — pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to possess and sell stolen weapons, aiding and abetting the sale of stolen firearms and making false statements.

James pleaded guilty to the same weapons charges along with four counts of making false statements and an additional count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

James, 29, faces a maximum of 45 years in prison on the seven total counts with which he is charged, Judge Hillman said. James reached a plea agreement in which prosecutors will agree to recommend no more than 57 months in prison, though Judge Hillman will not be bound by that suggestion.

Bigsbee, 27, did not reach a plea agreement. She faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years on the three counts she faces, Judge Hillman noted.

In court Tuesday, authorities indicated they have recovered another of the weapons Morales allegedly stole by cutting through a vault - an act that left bloodstains behind.

As of last month, all the rifles and five of the pistols had been found - some in Morales' car on Long Island, others in a trash bag near Yankee Stadium — with one of the pistols, a prosecutor was overheard saying, having been used in an armed robbery in Boston.

Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark J. Grady said four pistols remain missing. A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office later verified the number but said there is "no further public information" to release at this time.

James allegedly received one of the rifles in exchange for helping Morales sell the guns. That weapon was found stashed in a bag that he and Bigsbee allegedly asked an acquaintance to hold, Grady said.

Grady said the government could prove that Morales visited James and Bigsbee's home multiple times the day after the theft. He said text evidence showed the couple getting the word out about the sale, and alleged that multiple guns were sold inside their home that day.

The pair lied about their involvement in the affair when initially questioned by the FBI, Mr. Grady said.

Blake J. Rubin, Bigsbee's attorney, has maintained she is the least culpable of the trio; she was out on supervised release prior to trial, but was taken back into custody last week after failing a drug test.

Bigsbee had been clean for months and had gotten a job, Rubin argued Tuesday in asking Judge Hillman to expedite a hearing on whether to keep her in prison prior to sentencing. Bigsbee has already been sent back to jail once during the pendency of her case for flunking a drug test; Blake said she is still in treatment.

A status hearing for Morales scheduled for Tuesday was postponed, but no new date has been set. Morales is scheduled to go to trial Feb. 13, although Mr. Grady told Judge Hillman in November that Morales was "definitely leaning toward a plea."



