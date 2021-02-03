Two more US service members die from the coronavirus

WASHINGTON — Two more service members have died due to the coronavirus, bringing the death toll in the military to 19, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.

The deaths come just two weeks after the Pentagon announced a Reserve sailor and a National Guard airman died from the virus.

No details about the two service members, such as their branch of service, were provided in the online coronavirus case chart. Their deaths were only noted as an increase in the number of military deaths.

As of Wednesday, the military has had 143,272 cases, 1,346 personnel hospitalized, and 95,649 who have recovered, according to the Pentagon.

The Army has had 50,594 cases of the virus, the Air Force has had 25,944 cases, the Marine Corps has had 17,820, the Navy has had 30,005, and the National Guard has had 18,034, according to the Pentagon.

The United States has had more than 26 million cases of the coronavirus and 448,862 people in the country have died from the disease as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

