Two dead after off-duty Pentagon police officer fires gun during alleged car break-in

WASHINGTON — Two people are dead after an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer fired his gun during an alleged car break-in Wednesday morning, officials said. It marks the second time an off-duty officer from the department has been involved in a shooting in the D.C. area in recent weeks.

Just after 5 a.m., police officers in suburban Takoma Park, Md., responded to "multiple reports" of shots fired in the parking lot area of the Takoma Overlook Condominium, officials said.

After arriving, officers were approached by the off-duty officer, who said he had seen "what he thought was a car being broken into," Takoma Park officials said in a news release.

"He engaged the suspects who failed to follow his direction," the officials said. "The suspects attempted to flee in a vehicle at which time the officer discharged his service weapon."

A short time later, two people arrived at Prince George's Hospital Center suffering from gunshot wounds. Both died at the hospital, police said.

No arrests have been reported.

Cathy Plevy, a Takoma Park Police spokeswoman, said there were at least three people in the parking lot and "there is evidence to support the officer's statement" that they were trying to break into a car.

Officials are expected to identify the two shooting victims once their family members have been notified.

Plevy declined to provide any more information Wednesday afternoon, saying many questions in the case remain under investigation. She would not say if the officer fired his weapon as the suspects were getting into their car or if he fired as the car was driving way.

Takoma Park detectives also are probing whether anyone else in the parking lot was armed or fired shots, Plevy said.

Chris Layman, a spokesman for the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, said he could not comment on the officer's current status or any other details regarding the case.

The shooting in Takoma Park marked the second time in a matter of weeks that an off-duty member of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency fired their weapon.

On March 24, authorities said, a Pentagon officer shot and wounded a 16-year-old who the officer said tried to rob him in Washington.

According to D.C. police, the officer, who was not identified, told investigators the youth pointed a gun at him. The officer tried to grab the weapon but was unsuccessful, and then pulled his own gun and fired at least one shot, according to his account.

The youth was charged as a juvenile with assault with intent to commit an armed robbery.