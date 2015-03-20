Two being evaluated after military helicopter 'mishap' at Fort Rucker

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Tribune News Service) — Two crewmen on a military helicopter were being evaluated Thursday after a “mishap” at Hooper Stagefield at Fort Rucker, officials said.

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, Fort Rucker officials learned of the mishap involving an AH-64 Apache helicopter, said David Agan, a spokesman for the Montgomery-area base. He could not immediately be reached to elaborate on what the mishap was.

The crewmen, who were being evaluated by medical personnel, were conducting flight training when the incident occurred. No deaths were reported.

The helicopter sustained damage, and the incident is under investigation.

___

(c)2021 Alabama Media Group, Birmingham

Visit Alabama Media Group, Birmingham at www.al.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.