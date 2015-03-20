Tuskegee Airman Willie N. Rogers dies at 101
By Greg Toppo | USA Today | Published: November 21, 2016
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — Willie N. Rogers, one of the oldest surviving members of the all-black Tuskegee Airmen, died Friday from complications of a stroke. He was 101.
The longtime St. Petersburg, Fla., resident was a member of the original 100th Fighter Squadron established during World War II.
He was wounded in action, shot in the stomach and leg by German soldiers, during a mission in Italy in January 1943. Rogers spent three months in a hospital in London before returning to the war, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
The group’s 300 surviving members were decorated by President George W. Bush at the White House in 2007, during which they were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. But Rogers didn’t attend. His family didn’t even know that he was part of the first African-American military aviation squadron in U.S. Armed Forces history.
Rogers didn't reveal his service until 2012, partially because his work was in logistics and administration and not in the sky, family members said.
"He would always say there were many who deserved attention more but were not here to receive it," said Veronica Williams, one of Rogers’ daughters.
His Tuskegee service was disclosed in 2012, and his family worked to get him credit for it, the Times reported.
Rogers received a Congressional Gold Medal in November 2013. He was also presented in recent years with the keys to the cities of Lakeland and St. Petersburg, Fla. His portrait hangs in the St. Petersburg Museum of History.
St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman on Sunday tweeted: "Rest in peace, our friend — St. Pete's 2015 Honored Veteran and Tuskegee Airman, 101-year-old Willie Rogers."
©2016 USA Today
Visit USA Today at www.usatoday.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
The Congressional Gold Medal was collectively presented to about 300 Tuskegee Airmen more than 60 years after the end of World War II on March 29, 2007, and this medal was donated to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum on the same day. Here, the medal is on display on July 2, 2013. The Tuskegee Airmen were the first black military pilots.
C.J. Lin/Stars and Stripes
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Trump's military expansion plans could be massive boost to Hampton Roads
Fort Bragg brigade will deploy this winter to Iraq
Group recorded viciously beating man in Chicago, yelling 'You voted Trump'
Startup joins other initiatives in tackling military spouse unemployment
US honors Serbian support of massive WWII airlift
Brightest moon in almost 69 years lights up sky around globe