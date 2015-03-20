Tuskegee Airman recalls his time of breaking barriers in sky

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — For 33 years, Terry Bailey, an unsung hero, was a seemingly ordinary mailman.

Few knew the quiet man who tirelessly delivered their post each day was a former member of the Tuskegee Airmen, the first group of black pilots in the United States Armed Forces.

But as Bailey spoke at Mount Zion Baptist Church on Feb. 11, the 91-year-old proudly donned his "Red Tails" jacket, an emblem of his time piloting the red-tailed fighter jets during the days of World War II.

"It was fantastic and it was exciting," Bailey said of his time as a Tuskegee Airman. "I was never afraid, just eager."

The handful of attendees sat with rapt attention after having viewed the 2012 film "Red Tails," which documents the black pilots sent into air combat in Italy in 1944.

Before 1940, black people were barred from flying for the U.S. military, Bailey said, but becoming a pilot was always his dream.

"In high school, I used to watch the planes go across the sky until they were out of sight," Winston-Salem native Bailey said. "I told myself, 'One day, I'm going to fly myself a plane.'"

The opportunity came when Bailey was 18 and stumbled upon an advertisement in the newspaper for the Tuskegee Airmen.

Although his parents begged him not to go, he knew it was what he was meant to do, he said. He was sent to Mississippi for testing before he was selected to go to the Tuskegee Army Air Field (TAAF) in Tuskegee, Ala., to learn to fly.

"Mr. Bailey is being modest. This was the select group of the select group that got to train," Mount Zion's Rev. Serenus Churn told the crowd. "There were grave misgivings about the mental acuity of African-Americans to be able to fly, so the vetting process was extensive."

Bailey logged hundreds of hours while training for two years and two months to be a fighter pilot of a single-engine plane.

At the beginning of his training, he had a few close calls, nearly crashing into a B-25 twin-engine bomber plane and once the ground after the plane spun out. But he was eager and a quick learner, he said.

"Everything you could do with a plane, they made sure we could do it," he said, "all the acrobatics."

But within two weeks of being certified, World War II had ended. Bailey was told he could stay in the Army, but they would take his flying license away, he said.

It was a story of disbelief that echoed among the ranks of Tuskegee pilots who returned home. After years of fighting the enemies of World War II, they had never anticipated the battle that waited for them at home.

Instead of being welcomed as heroes, the pilots were shunned and stripped of their right to fly. African-Americans were not allowed to become commercial pilots for nearly 20 years afterward, he said.

Bailey's parents prodded him into going to school at the Hampton Institute where he studied auto mechanics.

But in the midst of a racially tense and divided America, he was unable to secure a job as a mechanic, becoming a post office courier in 1952.

"I was prepared to go overseas, but the war was over," he said. "Being a (commercial) pilot was out of the question. The post office was the only place that would hire me."

In the years that followed, Bailey never got the chance to become a pilot again, but still has a love of planes.

He used to attend the national Tuskegee Airmen reunions 20 years ago, but now less than a third of the 992 certified Tuskegee pilots are still alive, said Bailey, who retired in 1985.

But history lives on through the wisdom and stories of those who paved the way for the world today, Churn said.

"I'd heard for years about the courage and tenacity of the Tuskegee Airmen, but I never thought I'd have the privilege of meeting a real live hero," Churn said. "I think I speak for all of us when I say we're very proud of him."