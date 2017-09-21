Tuskegee airman among vets backing Ohio drug price measure
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 21, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen is joining other military veterans in supporting a fall ballot measure in Ohio that would bar state agencies from buying drugs at prices higher than those paid by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Don Elder attended a Statehouse news conference Thursday organized by the vote-yes campaign, and urged support for Issue 2.
Elder said he "experienced what it was like to fight bullies that threatened the American way of life" as a member of the U.S. Army Air Corps, and is doing so again, over 70 years later, by backing Issue 2.
The pharmaceutical industry and associations representing doctors, hospitals, nurses and others oppose the measure. An opposition spokesman says the VFW, American Legion, and Ohio National Guard Association also oppose it.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Russia-linked bots hone online attack plans for 2018 US vote
Navy SEAL Ryan Owens' dog tags missing from memorial
US marks 9/11 anniversary with resolve, tears and hope
In the Navy, a premier surface fleet faces new scrutiny after deadly disasters at sea
Career submariner arrives in Japan to take helm of troubled 7th Fleet
10 major Army bases honor Confederate generals, and there are no plans to change that