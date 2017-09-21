Tuskegee airman among vets backing Ohio drug price measure

Tuskegee Airman Don Elder speaks out in favor of a fall ballot issue involving drug prices during a rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Elder said he "experienced what it was like to fight bullies that threatened the American way of life" as a member of the U.S. Army Air Corps, and is doing so again, over 70 years later, by backing Issue 2.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen is joining other military veterans in supporting a fall ballot measure in Ohio that would bar state agencies from buying drugs at prices higher than those paid by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Don Elder attended a Statehouse news conference Thursday organized by the vote-yes campaign, and urged support for Issue 2.

Elder said he "experienced what it was like to fight bullies that threatened the American way of life" as a member of the U.S. Army Air Corps, and is doing so again, over 70 years later, by backing Issue 2.

The pharmaceutical industry and associations representing doctors, hospitals, nurses and others oppose the measure. An opposition spokesman says the VFW, American Legion, and Ohio National Guard Association also oppose it.