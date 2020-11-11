Trump wins Alaska, gains 3 additional electoral votes

Nicolas Blanco fills out paperwork at Juneau International Airport on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, to cast an absentee ballot in the North Carolina election. On Wednesday, Nov. 11, President Donald Trump was declared the winner of the Nov. 3 election.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — President Donald Trump on Wednesday won Alaska over Democrat Joe Biden, who over the weekend was declared president-elect after reaching the 270 needed electoral votes nationally.

Alaska election officials began counting absentee and other ballots, including questioned ballots, on Tuesday, a week after Election Day.

The lag was attributed to the time needed to check precinct registers and guard against any potential duplicate votes.

Trump, a Republican, has not conceded, and his campaign and others have filed lawsuits against vote counts in several states.

The Associated Press on Saturday called the presidential contest for Biden after determining the remaining ballots left to be counted in Pennsylvania would not allow Trump to catch up.

