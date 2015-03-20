Trump wants to enlist local police in immigration crackdown
By JACQUES BILLEAUD AND AMY TAXIN | Associated Press | Published: January 29, 2017
PHOENIX — To build his highly touted deportation force, President Donald Trump is reviving a program that deputizes local officers to enforce federal immigration law.
The program received scant attention as Trump announced on the same day his plans to build a border wall and hire thousands more federal agents as he looks to fulfill promises from his campaign.
The program has fallen out of the favor in recent years amid complaints from critics that it promotes racial profiling.
More than 60 police and sheriff's agencies had the special authority in 2009.
Since then, the number has been halved and the effort scaled back amid complaints officers weren't focusing on catching violent offenders and instead arrested immigrants for minor violations.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Trump proposes big export tax, triggering fight with Mexico
Behind the Hill’s swift reforms of military compensation
CIA documents expose internal agency feud over psychologists leading interrogation program
F-35B stealth fighters head to Japan for first overseas mission
Trump, amid combative start, pledges to rise to moment
Former sailor seeks pardon in submarine photos case