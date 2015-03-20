Trump waives shipping restrictions for Puerto Rico for hurricane relief
By ANNE GEARAN | The Washington Post | Published: September 28, 2017
President Donald Trump waived the shipping restrictions for Puerto Rico on Thursday that the island's governor has said complicate and raise the price of hurricane relief.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the decision in a Twitter message. The move comes after criticism that the White House has been slow to act to help Puerto Rico recover from the devastation of Hurricane Maria.
Puerto Rico's governor, Ricardo Rosselló, had said Wednesday that he expected the waiver, which suspends a 1920 law requiring that only American-flagged vessels be used for shipments between two U.S. ports. The law known as the Jones Act limits the number of ships that could be sent to Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, and thus the amount of relief supplies that have come in since the hurricane.
The Department of Homeland Security had said as recently as Monday that the law would not be suspended. The department said then that there were sufficient ships available to meet the need.
Critics of the law call it a protectionist relic, and the Wall Street Journal editorialized this week that it should be permanently repealed.
The Trump administration has already rushed military hardware and personnel to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands as the scale of the damage has come clear, along with the inadequacy of the federal response.
In the first six days after the hurricane made landfall in Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm, the Navy had deployed just two ships, citing concerns that Puerto Rico's ports were too damaged to accommodate numerous large vessels, the Post reported Thursday.
Reports of isolated U.S. citizens struggling in the heat without electricity and running low on food and water have now spurred the Pentagon to throw resources into the relief effort even though they haven't been specifically requested by territorial officials.
The stepped-up response includes the deployment of the USNS Comfort, a hospital ship that has responded to other natural disasters.
Petty Officer 1st Class Erick Sotelo of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 22, attached to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp, comforts an evacuee following the landfall of Hurricane Maria on Sept. 25, 2017. Dominica residents were being evacuated from their island to the nearby islands of Martinique and Guadalupe.
SEAN GALBREATH/U.S. NAVY
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
More U.S. 'strategic' military assets to South Korea to deter the north, Seoul says
Military increasing flights into Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; bringing satellite phones
Pacific Fleet admiral to retire after being passed over for promotion
Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive for the first time
Committee approves Dunford for second term as top US officer
Senators: More must be done to reduce vet suicides