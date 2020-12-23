Trump vetoes NDAA, setting up override votes in Congress

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued his promised veto of the defense spending and policy bill that was passed easily by Senate and House lawmakers earlier this month, setting up votes to override Trump’s attempt to kill the legislation.

Trump signed the veto of the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday, his last day to do so, after spending months warning he would sink the bill without the changes that lawmakers declined to make before passing it. Trump cited measures in the $740.5 billion bill limiting his ability to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and Germany, beginning a process to rename bases honoring Confederate Civil War generals, and for its lack of language killing liability protections for social media companies.

The House and Senate now must vote again on the bill. If two-thirds of members in both chambers approve the override, the NDAA will become law without the president’s approval. Top lawmakers in the House and Senate indicated this week that the House would take up the measure on Dec. 28 and the Senate would vote the following day if the lower chamber approved the override.

Both chambers passed the bill with far more than the two-thirds approval needed to override a veto. The NDAA passed 84-13 in the Senate and 335-78 in the House. However, it was not immediately clear how many lawmakers would change their votes following Trump’s rejection of the bill.

Some Trump allies who supported passage of the bill have since pledged not to override the president’s veto, including the House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. McCarthy said last week that he expected other Republican House members would “stand with the president” on his decision to nix the NDAA.

Among the critical measures included in the NDAA, the bill would authorize a 3% pay raise for troops, an increase of more than 5,000 military troops, and provide funding for a new initiative aimed at checking China’s military power in southeast Asia.

Trump initially pledged to veto the legislation over language that would force the Army to strip the names of Confederate generals from 10 southern bases within three years. But, more recently, he added other complaints about the bill, which Congress has passed for 60 consecutive years.

Trump said his veto was also partially inspired for lawmaker’s failure to include within the NDAA a measure repealing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects social media giants against liability for postings by their users. In recent days, Trump has claimed because the NDAA does not repeal Section 230, it is favorable to China.

Lawmakers, including Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., have dismissed inclusion of such a measure as unrelated to military issues. Inhofe, a staunch Trump ally, has said he supports repealing Section 230 but balked at Trump’s 11th-hour insistence it be added to the NDAA.

Trump also said his veto was due to the measures in the bill that require the Pentagon to issue an analysis to Congress that shows troops can be pulled out of Afghanistan and Germany without harming U.S. national security. Trump had previously ordered partial withdraws of U.S. forces in both of those countries.

The bill was the ninth that Trump has vetoed as president. None of his previous vetoes were overturned.

House and Senate lawmakers have spent recent days lobbying the White House to change Trump’s mind about issuing a veto on the NDAA. Inhofe has issued almost daily tweets and statements praising the NDAA and urging Trump to sing it into law. Inhofe tweeted Saturday that the bill would prove beneficial to the Pentagon and all Americans who rely on the military for protection.

Lawmakers named the 2021 NDAA in honor of retiring Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas. Thornberry has long been a force on the House Armed Services Committee, serving as its chairman and its ranking Republican.

In addition to a military pay boost, increased force strength and the new $2.2 billion Pacific Deterrence Initiative, the bill also funds military training, new weapons systems and construction projects at bases across the world.

dickstein.corey@stripes.com

Twitter: @CDicksteinDC

