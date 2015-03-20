Trump unleashes Twitter attack against congressional critic
By STEVE PEOPLES | Associated Press | Published: January 14, 2017
NEW YORK — Donald Trump is lashing out at a Georgia congressman who described the Republican as an illegitimate president.
Trump tweeted on Saturday that Democrat John Lewis "should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results."
Trump — who'll be sworn in this coming Friday — continues to use Twitter to attack his adversaries as he did throughout the campaign.
Lewis says he'll skip Trump's inauguration. The longtime civil rights leader says it'd be the first one he'll miss since coming to Congress three decades ago.
Lewis told NBC's "Meet the Press" that he doesn't consider Trump a "legitimate president" and blames the Russians for helping him win.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Insurgent attacks kill dozens in Afghan cities
Probe launched into death of Fort Hood soldier, one of nearly a dozen stateside since November
Politics aside, blue state Maryland prepares for inauguration of Trump
Airport shooter spent 2 quiet years in Alaska, but his life was falling apart
Former Marine falsely claimed combat wounds
US sanctions British member of Islamic State's 'Beatles' cell