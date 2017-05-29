Trump tweets 'thanks' to US servicemembers
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: May 29, 2017
President Donald Trump is thanking the men and women who died in service to the United States.
In the first of two tweets Trump sent out on Monday, he said: "Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving. Thank you, God bless your families & God bless the USA!"
In the second, Trump said: "I look forward to paying my respects to our brave men and women on this Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery later this morning."
The president is to deliver his first Memorial Day address and lay a wreath at the cemetery, the final resting place for many U.S. military members and others who have served the country.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
US diplomat: China tightened border controls with N. Korea
No more funding for Afghanistan in DOD budget as White House mulls sending extra troops
Friends recall only nurse killed by hostile fire in Vietnam
Army veteran's throat slashed by Fort Bliss soldier in fatal drug case
Devil Brigade in South Korea celebrates its centennial
Fake Navy SEAL gets 4 years in prison