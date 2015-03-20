Trump tweets his way to Inauguration Day

Donald Trump will hold the fate of the nation’s economy, health care system and millions of immigrants in his hands when he’s sworn in as president on Friday.

But it’s the future of his tweeting that still captivates many Americans.

Trump shows no signs of easing up on his no-holds-barred, middle-of-the-night tweets to counterpunch his critics or pressure big business to keep jobs in America. In the last month, Trump called Meryl Streep “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood,” pushed back against civil rights leader John Lewis and asked this question about the leaking of classified documents: “One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?”

But the straight-talk strategy that won legions of disaffected voters could be wearing thin as Trump takes office. Polls this week showed that Trump’s favorability ratings are historically low. Trump’s defense on Twitter? The polls are “rigged.”

“He’s got to figure out what the balance is between him being the Twitter version of the stump speech with increasingly more distracting messages,” said Bill Carrick, a Los Angeles-based Democratic strategist. “They’ve got to figure out what they’re going to do to replace Obamacare. They’re talking about a tax bill, trade bills. There’s a lot of stuff he’s got on his plate that his supporters probably care more about than this back and forth.”

Sixty-nine percent of Americans agreed with the statement that Trump’s use of Twitter is bad because “in an instant messages can have unintended major implications without careful review,” according to a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll released Wednesday. The poll showed Republicans were split about whether he should continue tweeting.

Trump apparently doesn’t plan to ease off Twitter anytime soon.

Instead of taking over the (at)POTUS account used by President Barack Obama, he intends to keep his personal account and 20 million Twitter followers.

“Look, I don’t like tweeting. I have other things I could be doing,” Trump said Wednesday in an interview with Fox News. “But I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press. And it’s my only way that I can counteract (it).”

Love him or hate him, though, Trump’s signature style on Twitter has been instrumental in landing him in the White House.

Through Twitter, the real estate mogul with no previous government or military experience managed to tap into the public’s discontent with Washington, D.C.

Tweets can be as bland as nursing home food, but Trump showed through his unfiltered social media remarks that he’s different, a strategy that propelled him straight to the Oval Office, said Bill Whalen, a research fellow at the Hoover Institution and a longtime Republican strategist.

“How did Trump get elected president? It was a rebellion against the political class, Washington and political correctness in a lot of ways, too. And that’s what stands out about his tweets,” Whalen said. “He gets away with this in part because there are people who voted for him because they like the fact he says what he thinks.”

Long before Twitter existed, presidents used technology to broadcast a message directly to the public. President Franklin D. Roosevelt gave his first radio address, or fireside chat, from the White House in 1933 during the Great Depression. Dwight D. Eisenhower delivered the first presidential fireside chats and news conference via television.

Tweeting allows Trump to bypass the filter of the mainstream media, experts said. Instead of holding a news conference, fielding questions from reporters and giving them more leeway to choose which quotes to cite, Trump blasts off a 140-character message on Twitter.

His tweets are often quoted in news articles and television news reports, allowing him to reach an audience far beyond his Twitter followers.

“I think it’s great how he has direct access to the American people and gives his direct and unfiltered opinions,” said RoyalsBro, a San Diego college student from Kansas who uses a pseudonym on Twitter and declined in a phone interview to provide his name. “He really just says whatever he wants. Sometimes he takes it a little too far, but I kind of like that it’s something new, not politically correct.”

The student, who uses the Twitter handle (at)EazyMF — E, nabbed his moment in the social media spotlight when Trump mentioned his account in a tweet thanking the president-elect.

Trump certainly isn’t the first presidential candidate to use Twitter or social media as a bully pulpit to set the agenda. But his social media counterpunches have been much more aggressive compared to previous presidential candidates, experts say.

Trump hasn’t shied away from labeling his political opponents and bragging on Twitter — even after he won the election. “Dishonest media,” “Crooked Hillary,” “Lyin’ Ted Cruz” and “low-energy Jeb Bush,” to name a few.

“It’s just this package he serves up that confirms (people’s) bias, and it’s easy to repeat,” said Frank Speiser, president and co-founder of SocialFlow, a New York-based social media optimization platform.

Obama is widely seen as the first president of the social media age, using Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat and other social media tools.

Michael Barris, a freelance journalist and a co-author of a book titled “The Social Media President: Barack Obama and the Politics of Digital Engagement,” said Obama had raised hopes that social media could be used as a way to crowdsource opinions from the public to craft policy. Instead, his administration reinforced positions it had already taken.

“There was a genuine interest there to make social media a meaningful tool in crowdsourcing public opinion, but ultimately the process of government and politics just got in the way of that,” Barris said.

But comparing Trump’s current use of Twitter to Obama’s is a bit like comparing apples to oranges, Barris said, because there’s a difference between campaigning and governing.

For now, Barris noted, how Trump will use Twitter to govern remains to be seen. Will Trump try to pressure other elected officials by calling them out on Twitter? And how will they react?

Some don’t expect Trump to kick his social media habit.

The Hoover Institution’s Whalen doesn’t see Trump changing unless it leads to some dire consequences, such as Republicans losing control of Congress, or a tweet that “was personally responsible for someone’s death.”

“Otherwise, his controversial tweets just become one more football for people to struggle over,” he said. “And I think part of Donald Trump enjoys that.”

