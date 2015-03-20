Trump to nominate Okla. congressman, Guardsman to lead NASA

Republican Rep. Jim Bridenstine is a pilot in the U.S. Navy Reserve and a former executive director of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium. He was elected to Congress in 2012.

Note: This article has been corrected.

WASHINGTON — The White House says President Donald Trump plans to nominate an Oklahoma congressman to serve as the next administrator of NASA.

Trump on Friday announced his pick of Republican Rep. Jim Bridenstine to lead the nation's space agency.

The congressman serves in the Oklahoma Air National Guard and is a former executive director of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium. He was elected to Congress in 2012 and currently serves on House Armed Services Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee.

If confirmed by the Senate, Bridenstine would play a key role in Trump's plans to add human exploration of Mars to NASA's mission. NASA is aiming for astronauts on Mars sometime in the 2030s.



Correction: In a story Sept. 1 about President Donald Trump's nominee for NASA administrator, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Oklahoma Rep. Jim Bridenstine is a Navy Reservist. Bridenstine is a member of the 137th Special Operations Wing of the Oklahoma Air National Guard.