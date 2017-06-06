Trump to nominate former Coast Guard vice commandant to lead TSA
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 6, 2017
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will nominate David Pekoske as the next administrator of the Transportation Security Administration.
The former vice commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard most recently held leadership roles at PAE and the National Security Group at A-T Solutions.
He also served as commander of the Coast Guard's Pacific Area and assistant commandant for operations at Coast Guard headquarters.
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said in a statement that Pekoske "has extensive experience in strategy development, operational leadership, crisis management, risk assessment, financial management, and team building."
The White House announced the move Monday.
Huban Gowadia is the TSA's current acting administrator.
