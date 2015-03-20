Trump to host Germany's Merkel at the White House
By JULIE PACE | Associated Press | Published: March 4, 2017
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House later this month.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders says the meeting will take place on March 14. It will be the first in-person meeting between Trump and the German chancellor since the U.S. election.
Trump frequently criticized Merkel during his presidential campaign, accusing her of "ruining Germany" by taking in large numbers of refugees. Merkel, who wields significant sway in Europe, was critical of Trump's refugee and immigration travel ban, which was blocked by the courts.
Sanders did not offer details on what the two may discuss.
