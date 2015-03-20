Trump taps official with Fort Bragg ties for Pentagon post

President Trump has nominated a Fort Bragg veteran to fill a key administration post.

Trump has slated Shon J. Manasco of San Antonio to serve as assistant secretary of the Air Force, Manpower and Reserve Affairs within the Department of Defense.

The nomination was announced along with several others by the White House on Sept. 28.

Manasco was most recently executive vice president and chief administrative officer for USAA, where he was responsible for leading the association’s business solutions, information technology and innovation organizations, according to the White House.

Manasco was an Army officer who led a company at Fort Bragg, deploying to Haiti as part of Operation Uphold Democracy in 1994.

The White House said Manasco held numerous staff and leadership positions supporting operational activities of special operations forces.

He is a graduate of Southern Methodist University in Dallas and the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York.

Following his military service, Manasco spent 10 years as a human resources and compensation executive for Bank of America before serving as chief human resources officer for Constellation for more than two years. He then worked for USAA for more than six years.

