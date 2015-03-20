Trump taking a "fresh look" at F-16 deal with India

After successfully defending the F-35 program with the Trump administration, Lockheed Martin now says the White House may take a “fresh look” at its proposal to build the F-16 Fighting Falcon in India.

Last year, Lockheed Martin offered to build the F-16 with the help of an Indian company as production of the iconic fighter jet winds down in Fort Worth, where attention is focused on increased production of the F-35. But the Trump Administration has made it clear it will scrutinize any deal that may shift jobs overseas.

“We’ve briefed the administration on the current proposal, which was supported by the Obama administration as part of a broader cooperative dialogue with the government of India,” a Lockheed spokesperson said in a statement released Thursday.

“We understand that the Trump administration will want to take a fresh look at some of these programs and we stand prepared to support that effort to ensure that any deal of this importance is properly aligned with U.S. policy priorities,” the spokesperson said.

India has said it wants to modernize its aging military fleet of about 650 planes, a third of which are more than 40 years old, Bloomberg News has reported. The Indian Ministry of Defense set up a competition to build a new single-engine fighter in their country as part of a “Make in India” initiative.

Trump criticized the F-35 program, at one time saying it was “out of control.” He has since taken credit for shaving more than $700 million off the next contract for F-35As for the Air Force.

Besides Lockheed offering to build the F-16 for India — the company already has a joint venture with Tata Advanced Systems Limited in India to build the C-130 transport and S-92 helicopter — Saab is expected to bid as well. The company announced last year that it would create an entire aerospace system to design, develop and manufacture the plane in India.

Getting the India contract would extend the life of the F-16. Several hundred workers continue to work on the line in Fort Worth. But assembly of the last F-16 being built for Iraq is underway and the line is expected to shut down later this year. Over the life of the program, Lockheed has delivered more than 4,500 F-16s.

Lockheed argues that the Indian contract, while moving production overseas, would still be a boost to the domestic economy.

“The selection of the F-16 by India would preserve U.S. jobs at Lockheed Martin and throughout our U.S. supply chain,” a Lockheed spokesperson said. “It could also create opportunities for future aircraft sales and upgrades by keeping F-16 production active.”

