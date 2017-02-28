Trump says Yemen raid gained 'tremendous' info
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 28, 2017
President Donald Trump says that a Navy SEAL who died in a raid in Yemen last month helped to collect "tremendous amounts of information."
In an interview aired Tuesday on "Fox & Friends," the president acknowledged reports that Bill Owens, the father of Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, didn't want to see him when Trump went to pay respects.
Trump said, "I can understand people saying that," noting that "there's nothing worse" than losing a child.
Trump says that the Yemen mission had been initiated under the Obama administration, adding that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said "it was a very successful mission. They got tremendous amounts of information."
Owens, 36, a married father of three, was the first known U.S. combat casualty since Trump took office. Three other U.S. servicemembers were wounded. At least 16 civilians and 14 militants died in the raid, which the Pentagon said was aimed at capturing information on potential al-Qaida attacks against the U.S. and its allies.
