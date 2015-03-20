ANALYSIS Trump says we need a government shutdown. Here’s what’s happened in the past.

LOS ANGELES (Tribune News Service) — It’s a political gambit that President Donald Trump seems to think will pay off: Let the federal government grind to a halt.

“Our country needs a good ‘shutdown’ in September to fix mess,” he posted on Twitter last week.

The unconventional proclamation from the unconventional president raised concern from both sides of the aisle.

His comments came as lawmakers agreed to a $1-trillion bipartisan budget bill that funds the federal government through September, which means another battle and potential government shutdown looms this fall.

Under a shutdown, thousands of federal employees would go without pay and national parks would close, among other things.

Here’s a look at the key players and fallout from recent and potential government shutdowns.

October 2013

How it happened

It’s simple — the battle over health care closed the government.

That year, House Republicans, angered by President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, repeatedly offered resolutions during budget negotiations that would have defunded the health care law. These resolutions were rejected by the Democratic-controlled Senate, which led to a budget impasse.

The government shutdown for more than two weeks after Congress was unable to agree on a budget for the new fiscal year, leaving nearly 800,000 federal employees out of work without pay.

On the political front, there were ramifications.

Winners

Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev.

The former Senate majority leader was a vocal Democratic critic of Republican-led efforts to defund President Obama’s health care bill. He relentlessly castigated Republicans for their tactics to defund Obamacare, which ultimately led to the shutdown.

“You know with a bully you cannot let them slap you around, because they slap you around today, they slap you five or six times tomorrow. We are not going to be bullied,” Reid told reporters.

In the end, Reid came out of the shutdown with a bolstered reputation as a fighter of Democratic causes and earned plaudits from Obama.

Obamacare

At the time, the botched rollout of the health care law drew daily headlines. Websites for health care exchanges didn’t work and the administration had few answers. Still, public scorn focused on Republicans as the government remained shuttered for 16 days. Republicans thought their efforts would prove fruitful.

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.

In the months and weeks leading up to the shutdown, McCain served as a voice of reason for the Republicans. He insisted that it would be unwise for the party to allow a shutdown over Obamacare.

“I campaigned in 2012 all over this country for months: ‘Repeal and replace Obamacare.’ That was not the mandate of the voters. If they wanted to repeal Obamacare, the 2012 election would have been probably significantly different,” he said at the time.

Ultimately his efforts faltered as Republicans charged ahead with efforts to defund Obamacare and the government shutdown.

Losers

House Speaker John A. Boehner, R-Ohio

He failed to rein in the most conservative grass-roots wing of his party. Boehner was the middle man of sorts in negotiations between Democrats, moderate Republicans and conservative activists. Two years later, he resigned because of the strong opposition he faced from the Republican caucus.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

While Cruz raised his national profile as a staunch critic of Obamacare, he also made a lot of enemies. Weeks before the shutdown he delivered a 21-hour talkathon on the Senate floor, assailing the health care law — a move that drew scorn from Democrats and Republicans. Cruz’s vocal opposition to the law helped establish him as a force within the GOP grass roots and set him up for a presidential run in 2016.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.

Public opinion polls consistently showed that Republicans were blamed for the government shutdown. Even so, the former Democratic National Committee chairwoman was unable to turn that into victories in the 2014 midterm. Many Democrats fault her leadership as a factor in the party’s sweeping losses in that election.

November/ December 1995 and January 1996

How it happened

This battle over funding Medicare, public education and environmental initiatives, pitted President Bill Clinton against Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich. It turned into the longest government shutdown in the country’s history. The shutdown came in two phases, with services shuttered from Nov. 14-19, 1995, then from Dec. 16 until Jan. 6, 1996. In total, the government closed for 27 days.

Winner

President Clinton

He stood firm in his battle with the Republican-controlled Congress. Clinton wanted a budget that increased expenditures on, among other things, Medicare and public education, but Republicans wanted to slow government spending. This led to months of negotiations — the government closing, opening, then closing again — and through it all, Clinton’s public approval ratings only dipped slightly. He easily won re-election in November 1996.

Loser

House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga.

After sweeping gains in the 1994 midterm elections, Republicans were emboldened and ready for a showdown.

“He can run the parts of the government that are left, or he can run no government,” Gingrich told reporters weeks before the first shutdown. “Which of the two of us do you think worries more about the government not showing up?”

News reports at the time also noted that Gingrich was open to a shutdown after Clinton made him exit the rear of Air Force One after the two attended the funeral of slain Israeli leader Yitzhak Rabin. The comments made the Republican leader appear petty. In the end, after weeks of a shutdown, Republicans ultimately conceded to Clinton and Democrats.

May 2017

What’s happening now

This week Congress passed a $1 trillion budget that funds the federal government through September. However, the budget bill does not allocate funds for Trump’s much promised border wall. It’s the first bipartisan piece of legislation of the Trump presidency and funding for his signature proposal is nowhere to be found. The bill, however, does have funding for border security and increases to defense spending — both of which were touted as wins by the Trump administration.

Key players

President Trump

It’s clear Trump does not like to lose and does not like bad headlines. By all accounts, Trump and his policies did not come out on top in the budget deal.

Trump blamed the Senate rules, which require 60 votes to pass most legislation, for the exclusion of key priorities from the spending bill.

This has in turn led some conservatives to push for Trump to support a government shutdown if Congress does not heed to his policies this fall. Trump has always trusted his gut instinct in politics — so far it’s seemed to benefit him — and his comments will be closely watched this fall.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.

He’s often had to stake out a position when Trump tweets. Indeed, this time was no different. Ryan alluded to Trump’s qualms with Senate rules.

“Look, we’ve got a long ways to go between now and September, but I share the president’s frustration,” Ryan told reporters. “What a lot of people in America don’t realize is appropriations bills, they take 60 votes to pass. They can be filibustered. So, all appropriations bills therefore have to be bipartisan because Democrats can always filibuster an appropriations bill. Having said all that, I feel very good about the wins that we got with the administration in this bill.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

He’s Trump’s chief critic in the Congress and warned the president that a government shutdown is not wise.

“The president’s threat to shut down the government in September is just a very, very bad idea because it would hurt so many average folks,” Schumer said recently. “I strongly urge my colleagues, and they have already … said they have no desire to shut down the government. That is not the way to govern. That is not the way to come up with bipartisan compromise.”

Voters

Public opinion is not on Trump’s side when it comes to talk about a government shutdown.

In a Politico/Morning Consult poll released in April, 65 percent of voters said that Congress should “take all necessary steps to avoid a government shutdown.”

Other polls show similar discontent among voters toward a government shutdown.

