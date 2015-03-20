Trump says US ‘totally prepared’ for North Korea threats

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2017. On Friday, Trump said "we're totally prepared," for North Korea threats.

WASHINGTON — Even as he took action against a nuclear nonproliferation deal with Iran, President Donald Trump on Friday stoked concern over military threats from North Korea, a rival nation that actually has an advanced nuclear arms program.

"We're totally prepared for numerous things," Trump told reporters who asked about North Korea's latest threats as he left the White House for an event. "We're going to see what happens."

North Korea has repeatedly threatened U.S. territory, including Guam, and Trump has responded in kind, with talk of "fire and fury" and of "totally" destroying the country. But other senior administration officials have advocated for diplomacy and negotiations.

Trump, who has recently complained that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is "wasting his time" in trying to talk to the regime in Pyongyang, told reporters he would be "open" to negotiations if plausible.

"But if it's going to be something other than negotiation, believe me, we are ready — more so than we have ever been," he added.

Tensions with North Korea have soared even as Trump has said the 2015 international agreement that put a lid on Iran's nuclear program is seriously flawed. On Friday, he refused to certify Iran's compliance with that deal, though senior advisers acknowledge Tehran is complying, and he asked Congress to consider new sanctions.



