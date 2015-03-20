Trump says Congress must finish 'big and focused' virus aid bill

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D, Calif., speaks during a briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington on November 12, 2020, as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., looks on.

WASHINGTON (Tribune News Service) — President Donald Trump renewed a push for lawmakers to proceed with fresh stimulus to sustain the U.S. recovery as the coronavirus spreads at a record pace across the world's largest economy.

"Congress must now do a Covid Relief Bill," Trump tweeted Saturday while traveling via motorcade to his golf course in Virginia, without offering details. "Make it big and focused. Get it done!"

The comment echoed his call more than a month ago to "go big" on the relief negotiations.

But after Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden, his administration appeared to step back from negotiations on a new stimulus this week, leaving it to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to revive long-stalled talks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

President-elect Biden talked with Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer Thursday about the "urgent need" for Congress to provide resources to deal with the pandemic, according to a statement from the transition team.

Republican senators weren't on board with the large stimulus package supported by Trump before the election.

