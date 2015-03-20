Trump's views appeal to Americans looking for 'common sense'

CHICAGO — The voters who made possible Donald Trump's victory included people who consider themselves moderates and came around to Trump after supporting other candidates.

Some kept their Trump support secret until after the election to avoid scorn from acquaintances and co-workers.

An automotive and business consultant in a Detroit suburb said Trump's message of "prosperity" and a "strong military" hit home with blue-collar workers in his state.

A small business owner and part-time bartender in suburban Chicago said Trump's newcomer status to politics swayed her.

And an Iraq War veteran voting for the first time in Milwaukee said that the country needed "a kick in the behind."