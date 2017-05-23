Trump’s proposed Pentagon budget calls for pay raises and more servicemembers, training

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon unveiled a $639.1 billion budget request Tuesday aimed at expanding the Navy and Air Force and improving military readiness through increased training.

The first Pentagon budget proposed by President Donald Trump’s administration calls for an increase in funding of $52.4 billion over President Barack Obama’s final Defense Department funding request last year. The budget, which would begin Oct. 1 if approved by Congress, includes a base request of $574.5 billion alongside a wartime spending account, known as Overseas Contingence Operations, of $64.6 billion to fund continuing operations in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Eastern Europe.

<element>

Trump’s proposal is intended to begin the process of rebuilding military readiness eroded by nearly 16 years of continuous war, and it would require the removal of defense spending caps instituted by the Budget Control Act of 2011. It is only the beginning of the process of Trump’s campaign vow to rebuild and strengthen the military, said John Roth, who is performing the duties of Pentagon comptroller. He said future Pentagon budgets would be built around the ongoing review of the National Defense Strategy and would likely ask for more money for boosting the size of the military and modernizing its equipment.

“We’re asking for a pretty significant increase,” Roth told reporters at the Pentagon. “And we’re not done… We’re not going to solve the readiness problem in one year.”

The Fiscal Year 2018 budget request aims to increase the active military by about 8,000 troops. That includes an increase of 4,000 sailors to an active Navy of 327,900 and an increase of 4,000 airmen to an active Air Force of 325,100. The active Army would remain at 476,000 and the Marines would retain 185,000 on active duty.

Under Obama, the Pentagon had been cutting the size of the active-duty force, with plans for it to fall to roughly 1.25 million troops by 2018. Trump’s budget calls for nearly 1.3 million active servicemembers. The plan would also add about 1,900 reservists – 1,000 Navy reservists and 900 Air National Guardsmen.

Under Trump’s request, servicemembers would receive a 2.1 percent increase in military base pay, which would be the same pay boost they received last year. But that represents a smaller raise than the 2.4 percent increase mandated by current law, which requires the Pentagon provide troops pay raises equal to annual increase in private sector wages and salaries as measured by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Employment Cost Index.

<element>

For ground troops, the budget would provide an uptick in funding for training. The Army would receive a nearly $3.3 billion increase in operations funding, which would allow it to expand the amount of home-station training soldiers receive. Similarly, the Marine Corps would receive a nearly $1.3 billion boost in operations funding.

Some of that increased training would be conducted during overseas deployments. For the second straight year, the Pentagon provided additional funding to its European Reassurance Initiative, its operations in Eastern Europe designed to deter Russian aggression in the region.

The proposal includes $4.8 billion for the initiative, which would allow the United States to deploy more troops to the region, increase the amount of equipment – including tanks and armored personnel carriers – stockpiled there, and fund more military exercises with other NATO nations. That funding would come from the OCO account.

The Overseas Contingence Operations fund would also include $45.9 billion for Afghanistan, enough to fund the ongoing train, advise and assist and counterterrorism operations at their current levels. It does not reflect a potential influx of 3,000 to 5,000 troops that the Trump administration is considering.

The OCO budget would additionally include $13 billion to sustain the anti-Islamic State fight in Iraq and Syria.

The budget also seeks to add 35 F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters and 13 F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighters. The Navy would add eight ships, including two Virginia class submarines, two Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers, one Ford-class aircraft carrier and one Littoral Combat Ship. The budget includes $2 billion for research and development of the Air Force’s B-21 Raider long-range bomber.

The Pentagon’s budget called for a new round of base closures in 2021, which was often sought by Obama’s administration but never granted by Congress.

Army Lt. Gen. Anthony R. Ierardi, director for force structure, resources and assessment for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the Defense Department could save some $2 billion per year by eliminating about 20 percent of its infrastructure.

“We will be pushing that pretty hard,” he said.

Some lawmakers and defense analysts criticized Trump’s first Pentagon budget, saying it did not do enough to rebuild the military.

Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, described it as an “Obama approach” and said it should include an additional $40 billion.

The conservative think tank Heritage Foundation released a brief statement Tuesday that stated the request “might be enough to stop the immediate deterioration and cuts in forces, but it will certainly not be enough to reverse the ravages already experienced.”

But Roth defended the request, saying lawmakers should seriously consider it before characterizing it as dead on arrival.

“I think we’ve made our case … and have laid out the concerns of the erosion of readiness that exists today,” he said. “I think there is some recognition on The Hill that there is a mismatch between what we’re being asked to do and the resources that have been made available in order to do what we’re being asked to do.”

dickstein.corey@stripes.com

Twitter: @CDicksteinDC

<related>