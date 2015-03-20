Trump's inauguration will include Virginia high school JROTC color guard

NORFOLK, Va. — Blake Garcia and his fellow Maury High School JROTC color guard members knew they had a high-profile gig lined up for this month.

And they knew it involved a top military official, perhaps Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson.

“We were like, that’s so cool,” Garcia said. “We’ll probably have to get passes to get onto the base at Oceana.”

What they didn’t know is that they had been chosen to perform on an even bigger stage – the 58th presidential inauguration.

Their instructor, retired Navy Cmdr. Ross Mobilia, applied for the opportunity but was surprised when it came through. He first told Garcia, the group’s cadet commander. But the senior had to keep the news under wraps until Mobilia let the others know.

“They were shocked when I told them,” Mobilia said. “It took a moment for them to process it.”

The cadets perform each year at dozens of events, from competitions to football games and middle school graduations. On Friday morning, their team of five and several others will be at the Lincoln Memorial during Donald Trump's inaugural concert.

“It’s an opportunity for them to be part of history,” Mobilia said. “It’s got nothing to do with political party and everything to do with America."

The trick, cadets said, will be to treat the performance like any other. They’ve been preparing for the inauguration the same as they normally would, with 6 a.m. weekday practices.

“They’re just a little more conscious now,” Mobilia said. “Making that much more of an effort, putting that extra shine on their shoes, making sure their uniform crease is that much better, that their shirt is that much whiter.”

Alejandro Reed, 17, said they plan to go through their game plan the night before the inauguration and try to stay loose the day of.

“We listen to music and hype ourselves up,” he said. “That way, you’re relaxed and know you’re going to do well."

Jalen Rogers, 16, said he never imagined he would one day perform for a president. He joined JROTC after a scheduling mix-up his middle school year – inadvertently ending up there instead of the computer science elective he picked – and has stuck with it ever since.

“The biggest thing I’ve learned is to not let the fear of messing up get in your head,” he said.

Are they nervous? Ask Garcia.

“We just don’t have time to be nervous,” he said.

