Trump readies for first Sept. 11 commemoration as president

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE | Associated Press | Published: September 10, 2017

WASHINGTON  Donald Trump is preparing for his first commemoration of the 9/11 attacks as president.

The White House says Trump and first lady Melania Trump will observe a moment of silence Monday morning in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 people killed 16 years ago when hijackers flew commercial airplanes into New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The moment of silence is scheduled for about the time the first airplane struck one of the Twin Towers.

Trump also plans to participate in a 9/11 observance at the Pentagon.

Vice President Mike Pence will represent the administration at a ceremony at a memorial near Shanksville.

Coast Guard crewmembers patrol the harbor after the collapse of the World Trade Center in New York on Sept. 11, 2001. The Senate on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, voted to override President Barack Obama's veto of a bill that would allow families of the victims of the 9/11 attacks to sue the government of Saudi Arabia.
TOM SPERDUTO/U.S. COAST GUARD

