Trump readies for first Sept. 11 commemoration as president
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE | Associated Press | Published: September 10, 2017
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump is preparing for his first commemoration of the 9/11 attacks as president.
The White House says Trump and first lady Melania Trump will observe a moment of silence Monday morning in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 people killed 16 years ago when hijackers flew commercial airplanes into New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
The moment of silence is scheduled for about the time the first airplane struck one of the Twin Towers.
Trump also plans to participate in a 9/11 observance at the Pentagon.
Vice President Mike Pence will represent the administration at a ceremony at a memorial near Shanksville.
Coast Guard crewmembers patrol the harbor after the collapse of the World Trade Center in New York on Sept. 11, 2001.
TOM SPERDUTO/U.S. COAST GUARD
