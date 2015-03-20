Trump prepares to lift limits on military gear for police
By SADIE GURMAN | Associated Press | Published: August 27, 2017
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is preparing to restore the flow of surplus military equipment to local law enforcement agencies.
The government program had been sharply curtailed by the Obama administration amid an outcry over police use of armored vehicles and other war-fighting gear to confront protesters.
Documents obtained by The Associated Press indicate President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order undoing an Obama-era directive that restricted police access to military grenade launchers, firearms, ammunition and other gear.
The documents say Trump's order would fully restore the program under which "assets that would otherwise be scrapped can be repurposed to help state, local, and tribal law enforcement better protect public safety and reduce crime."
