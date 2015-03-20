Trump names retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg to national security post

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg and Monica Crowley, a frequent commentator on Fox News, have been named to join President-elect Donald Trump's White House, according to the presidential transition office.

Kellogg was named chief of staff and executive secretary of the National Security Council, and Crowley will serve as senior director of strategic communications for the National Security Council. Both will report to Trump's national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

"The United States is an exceptional country and these are two exceptional individuals who have agreed to fulfill the President-elect's pledge of putting America first once again," Flynn said in a statement. "I am honored to have General Kellogg and Dr. Crowley on the National Security Council team."

Kellogg served in the Army from 1967-2003, and after his retirement was Chief Operations Officer for the Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq.

Crowley worked for former President Ronald Reagan from 1990 until 1994 and later wrote several books about him. She has been a columnist in a number of newspapers and an analyst on Fox News. She is also the host of a syndicated radio show.

Fox News spokeswoman Irena Briganti said in a statement: "Monica Crowley has been terminated. She is no longer a Fox News contributor."

Crowley has two master's degrees and a PhD in international affairs from Columbia University.

The role Crowley is expected to fill is currently occupied in President Barack Obama's White House by Ben Rhodes, who has been an influential player on foreign policy issues.