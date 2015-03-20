Trump makes unannounced trip to honor fallen Navy SEAL
By JULIE PACE | Associated Press | Published: February 1, 2017
DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. — President Donald Trump is making an unannounced trip to honor the returning remains of a U.S. Navy SEAL killed during a weekend raid on an al-Qaida base in Yemen.
Trump was to arrive Wednesday afternoon at Delaware's Dover Air Force Base.
Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, a 36-year-old from Peoria, Illinois, was the first known U.S. combat casualty since Trump took office less than two weeks ago. Three other Americans were wounded in the operation, which was planned by former President Barack Obama's administration but approved by Trump.
Trump was expected to join Owens' family for a private ceremony.
The trip was not on Trump's public schedule. A small group of journalists traveled with Trump on the condition that the visit was not reported in advance.
<related>
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Marine vet volunteers as medic in Mosul campaign
Trump vows 'insurance for everybody' in Obamacare replacement plan
Pompeo's CIA director confirmation hearing is postponed for one day
Back on the Mekong Delta, John Kerry finds a man who once tried to kill him
Trump picks former Army officer for Navy secretary
50 years ago, 3 astronauts died in the Apollo 1 fire