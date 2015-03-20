Trump inaugural parade to spotlight military and police units

The inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump will include a parade composed of 8,000 marchers from 40 organizations including the military, veterans groups and law enforcement, as well as the Boy Scouts of America.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced in a release Friday the list of groups that will march in the parade following the Jan. 20 inauguration of the 45th president. All branches of the military will be represented, as will a number of high school and college marching bands.

"People from every corner of the country have expressed great interest in President-elect Trump's inauguration and look forward to continuing a salute to our republic that spans more than two centuries," said Sara Armstrong, chief executive of the presidential inauguration committee.

The parade will spotlight horse-mounted members of several Army units, including the Caisson platoon out of Fort Myer, Virginia, responsible for the carriage-drawn funeral ceremonies in Arlington National Cemetery.

Police marching bands from Florida, Indiana and Michigan will take part as well as the pipe and drum corps from the U.S. Border Patrol.

High school bands from West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Arkansas will participate along with university musical groups from Alabama, Tennessee and Texas. Schools with a long military tradition will also march in the parade including Indiana's Culver Academy, Virginia's Fishburne Military Academy, The Citadel in South Carolina and also cadets from the Virginia Military Institute. Each branch of the United States military will also be represented.

According to the Presidential Inaugural Committee, participants include:

1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment - Fort Hood, Texas.

1st Infantry Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard- Fort Riley, Kansas.

Boone County Elite 4-H Equestrian Drill Team - Burlington, Kentucky.

Caisson Platoon, Fort Myer - Fort Myer, Virginia.

Cleveland Police Mounted Unit - Cleveland

Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums - Palm Coast, Florida.

Columbus North High School Band - Columbus, Indiana.

Culver Academy Equestrian - Culver, Indiana.

First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry - Philadelphia

Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion - Fishburne, Virginia.

Frankfort High School Band - Ridgeley, West Virginia.

Franklin Regional High School Panther Marching Band - Murrysville, Pennsylvania.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Motorcycle Drill Team - Indianapolis

Kids Overseas - Richmond Hill, Georgia.

Lil' Wranglers - College Station, Texas.

Marist College Band - Poughkeepsie, New York.

Merced County Sheriff's Posse - Hilmar, California.

Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team and Color Guard - Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team - New Buffalo, Michigan.

Nassau County Firefighters Pipes and Drums - East Meadow, New York.

North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association - Hillsborough, North Carolina.

New York Police Department Emerald Society Pipes & Drums - East Moriches, New York.

Olivet Nazarene University - Bourbonnais, Illinois.

Palmetto Ridge High School Band - Naples, Floria.

Russellville High School Band - Russellville, Arkansas.

Talladega College Band - Talladega, Alabama.

Texas State University Strutters - San Marcos, Texas.

The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes and Summerall Guards - Charleston, South Carolina.

The Freedom Riders - Kersey, Colorado.

Tragedy Assistance Marching Unit - Arlington, Virginia.

Tupelo High School Band - Tupelo, Mississippi.

University of Tennessee Marching Band - Knoxville, Tennessee.

Virginia Military Institute Corps of Cadets - Lexington, Virginia.

West Monroe High School Marching Band - West Monroe, Louisiana.

American Veterans

Boy Scouts of America

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations

Disabled American Veterans

U.S. Border Patrol Pipes and Drums

Wounded Warriors