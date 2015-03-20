Trump, in military photo op, talks of 'calm before the storm'
By JILL COLVIN | Associated Press | Published: October 5, 2017
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has delivered a foreboding message, telling reporters that a photo-op with his senior military leaders might be "the calm before the storm."
Trump had dinner Thursday night with his highest-ranking military aides and their wives. As they posed for a group photo, Trump asked reporters: "You guys know what this represents? Maybe it's the calm before the storm. Could be the calm, the calm before the storm."
On reporter shouted, "What storm Mr. President?"
Trump responded, "You'll find out."
He also praised those assembled for the photo, saying, "We have the world's great military people in this room, I will tell you that."
