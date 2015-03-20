Trump hiring freeze could turn out to be less sweeping than it seems

WASHINGTON — President Trump vowed as a candidate to take a sledgehammer to the federal bureaucracy, put a workforce full of "waste, fraud and abuse" on notice and "cut so much, your head will spin."

But the "across the board" hiring freeze he put in place Monday could be a more symbolic, less forceful first step toward shrinking government than the sweeping order it appears to be, federal personnel experts said Tuesday. In fact, the memorandum regarding the 2.1 million civilians in the federal workforce leaves plenty of room for exceptions.

Federal offices in many corners of government could continue to hire, as long as the job has — or can be construed to have — a national security or public safety mission. Individual Cabinet secretaries and agency heads have broad leeway to decide on exemptions.

And the hiring ban is scheduled to last just 90 days, when the Office of Management and Budget is slated to come up with a long-term plan to shrink the federal workforce through attrition.

A more permanent approach would still constitute a freeze of sorts but more of a selective slowdown, experts said.

"This is not an ironclad freeze," said Jeffrey Neal, former personnel chief at the Department of Homeland Security and now a senior vice president at ICF International. "It's sending a message to get everybody's attention that they don't want government to keep growing while they figure out how to reduce its size."

One day after Trump signed the memorandum instituting the freeze, its language is so vague that agency officials were scrambling to determine if and how the freeze will affect them. The biggest question surrounds who will be exempted at the Department of Defense. The freeze excludes uniformed personnel, but even Pentagon employees were uncertain late Tuesday whether it also includes the 750,000 civilians who support the military.

Pentagon officials were consulting government personnel lawyers late Tuesday.

"Our office for Civilian Personnel Policy is working with the Office of Personnel Management and the Office of Management and Budget to determine the applicability of this freeze to civilian personnel positions with the DOD," Pentagon spokesman Johnny Michael said in an email.

Other blurry areas include whether agencies can continue to hire temporary employees such as seasonal rangers to help sustain big crowds at national parks during the high season.

The lack of clarity could cause unnecessary havoc at agencies as they deliberate over whether they can hire for certain kinds of jobs, said Max Stier, president and chief executive of the nonprofit, nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service.

"At the end of the day, it's going to be very hard to address all of the potential holes," he said.

Trump's directive applies to agencies regardless of whether their funding comes from fees or appropriations by Congress. It also tells agencies they cannot backfill vacancies by increasing the number of outside contractors.

But it does not apply to thousands of political appointees the new administration is likely to hire in the coming months to fill out its leadership teams. And Trump gives his agency heads broad latitude to implement the hiring ban, letting them decide when to grant exemptions for national security and public safety jobs. The Office of Personnel Management can also grant waivers for hires whose missions are not national security and public safety.

"If I'm an agency head, I'm going to interpret this very broadly," said John Palguta, a retired senior executive at Merit Systems Protection Board and longtime federal personnel expert.

"If I'm the newly confirmed head of the Department of Defense, I would say, 'That's what we do, we're all about public safety and national security,' " Palguta said. "They could use the exception widely."

There were also questions about whether the freeze affects the Department of Veterans Affairs, the second-largest federal agency with 312,000 employees.

Those employees usually are considered "essential" in any shutdown of the federal government. But to many observers' surprise, VA appears to be covered by the freeze, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said at Tuesday's press briefing.

"Right now, the system's broken," Spicer said of VA, explaining that a halt to hiring is meant as a "pause," in part until Trump's nominee to lead the agency, David Shulkin, can settle into the job.

"And I think the VA in particular, if you look at the problems that have plagued people, hiring more people isn't the answer, it's hiring the right people, putting the procedures in place that ensure that our veterans - whether health care or mortgages or the other services that VA provides to those who have served our nation - get the services that they've earned."

Shulkin has said that one of his top goals is to fill hundreds of vacancies of doctors and nurses.

The biggest question revolved around who the freeze applies to at the Pentagon.

DoD's civilian workforce makes up about 35 percent of the government's civil servants. These employees are a massive base of support for the military, in jobs that include budget analysts, procurement, logistics and acquisition specialists, administrative staff, researchers and hundreds of other positions. Trump has pledged to boost the size of the military, but broadly speaking, it is not clear whether that mandate will apply to civilians.

Even if the halt to hiring turns out to apply to civilians, there is potentially a way for the agency to get around it by using the national security or public safety exemptions. That means that many, if not all, DoD civilians could be excluded from the freeze because their jobs help secure the nation, according to some interpretations.

Palguta pointed out that former President Ronald Reagan's freeze on federal hiring, enacted on his first day in office, eventually fell apart because agencies waived it for so many positions.

Palguta predicted that because of these loopholes, the freeze "is not going to cripple government."

The Washington Post's Missy Ryan contributed to this report.