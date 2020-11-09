Trump fires Esper via Twitter, replaces him with counterterrorism chief Christopher Miller

In a Sept. 24, 2020 photo, National Counterterrorism Center Director Christopher Miller testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill. President Donald Trump says he has fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper and has replaced him with Miller.

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Mark Esper was fired by President Donald Trump on Monday, following recent speculation that his time as the top Pentagon official was drawing to a close.

The announcement was made on Twitter two days after the 2020 election was called in favor of his democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.

“Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service,” Trump tweeted Monday.





Trump stated in his tweet that Christopher Miller, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, would be the new acting secretary of defense “effective immediately.” Miller was sworn into his current position in August, according to his official biography.

Esper’s dismissal comes some five months after rumors of Trump’s ire with his second Senate-confirmed Pentagon leader first began circulating throughout Washington.

Esper ascended to the position July 23, 2019 after the department waited seven months for an official nomination following the resignation of Jim Mattis on Dec. 20, 2018. Mattis was Trump’s first defense secretary and a popular figure among the troops. Mattis who resigned due to disagreements with Trump on views regarding the importance of allies and approach to adversarial countries, according to his resignation letter.

Before becoming the Pentagon’s top official, Esper had served as the Army secretary since Nov. 20, 2017. He is a 1986 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and served as an infantry officer with the 101st Airborne Division during the 1990-1991 Gulf War, according to his official biography. He retired in 2007 after more than 20 years with the Army, first on active duty and then with the National Guard and Army Reserve. Esper had been Raytheon’s top lobbyist before becoming the Army secretary.

News reports, citing unnamed administration officials, first signaled Esper’s diminished standing with Trump in June, not long after the defense secretary publicly stated his opposition to using active-duty troops to quell civil unrest throughout the country. Esper, in a Pentagon news conference June 3, said he did not support invoking the Insurrection Act as civil unrest over systemic racism and police brutality spread through all 50 states in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, in some cases growing violent.

Trump had flirted with invoking the rarely used statute that would allow him to deploy federal troops to conduct certain domestic law enforcement duties, and was reportedly angered by Esper’s decision to take a public stance against it.

Trump has also mocked Esper by calling him “Yesper,” a nickname referring to his apparent willingness to go along with Trump’s policies without question. Esper has been criticized for moving military construction funds to help build the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Last week, news outlets had also reported Esper had written a resignation letter in anticipation that his time as defense secretary was ending. It is not uncommon for administration officials to prepare a resignation letter, especially as an administration heads into a second term. But the news reports, citing unnamed defense officials, described the reasoning for Esper’s preparation of a letter was in case Trump fired him.

